The National Australia Bank rejects claims of not accepting cards

The Finance Sector Union says that from 21 February 2022, branch customers will be told to go to a post office to settle their credit card bills if they want to pay over the counter in what it claims is a ‘new low’ for consumers.

Alternatively, customers would be ‘educated’ on how to pay credit card bills online via the bank’s web platforms. However, the NAB says the claim is incorrect and the bank will continue to take credit card payments over the counter in branches.

The union’s national secretary said a policy to ban over-the-counter credit card payments would aim to reduce foot traffic to NAB branches, reduce bank worker jobs and ultimately shut more branches. NAB said those who want to continue paying off their credit card over the counter can and that the bank is simply helping customers understand their options.