The Money Service Lab receives Issuing Processor certification in Europe

The new certification allows MSL to provide issuers, programme managers, and credit institutions throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) with card issuing and Banking-as-a-Service solutions.











Building on a longstanding partnership with Mastercard, MSL's founders have successfully launched numerous prepaid programmes in Europe. This new certification underscores MSL's dedication to delivering innovative payment solutions and fortifying its collaboration with Mastercard.





AI-driven fraud tools for flexible card issuing and remittance

MSL's next-generation Edge platform offers cutting-edge technology, incorporating AI-driven, real-time decision-making fraud and AML tools. The MSL plug-and-play RESTful API is user-friendly and efficient, ensuring a smooth experience for developers to integrate their platforms seamlessly.

Thanks to the new connectivity built with Mastercard, MSL can bring their card issuing, merchant acquiring, and universal remittance platforms to the market, adding significant value to issuers, programme managers, and other payment ecosystem partners.

MSL presents a distinctive business model that grants partners the flexibility to determine their level of engagement. Partners have the option to entrust MSL with complete management of the issuing, programme management, and acquiring platform, assume greater control, or certify and operate the platform under their name while utilising MSL's licensing solution. MSL caters to a variety of requirements, including debit, credit, and prepaid solutions.

Officials from MSL said they are delighted to partner with Mastercard in Europe and look forward to expanding this partnership to other regions globally. Together, MSL and Mastercard aim to deliver innovative and secure payment solutions catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.





