The Monetary Authority of Singapore announces USD 125 mln support package for fintechs

The support package will help to position financial institutions (FIs) and tintech firms for stronger growth when the threat of COVID-19 recedes and economic activity normalises.

The support package, funded by the Financial Sector Development Fund, has three main components:

supporting workforce training and manpower costs;

strengthening digitalisation and operational resilience; and

enhancing fintech firms’ access to digital platforms and tools.

MAS will launch a new Training Allowance Grant (TAG) to encourage FIs and fintechs to make use of the downtime in business activity, to train and deepen the capabilities of their employees. The TAG will also be available to support Singapore Citizens (SCs) and Permanent Residents (PRs) outside of the financial services and fintech sectors.

The TAG will supplement the Jobs Support Scheme announced in the Resilience and Solidarity Budgets, by providing training allowances for completing training in courses accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF)1 at:

USD 10 per training hour for self-sponsored individuals; and

USD 15 per training hour for employees sponsored by FIs and fintech companies

MAS and IBF will increase course fee subsidies for SCs and PRs attending relevant IBF courses IBF to 90% (from the current range of 50% to 70%), and extend the subsidies to include employees of fintechs. The subsidies will be disbursed in advance to help alleviate any cash flow challenges that firms and individuals may face. More than 400 IBFaccredited courses are available on e-learning channels and plans are underway to expand such virtual offerings to meet training needs under the current climate of safe distancing.

MAS will double the salary support for FIs to hire SC fresh graduates or workers from other sectors and place them in talent development programmes under the Finance Associate Management Scheme (FAMS). FAMS is a talent development tool to help groom Singaporeans for future specialist and management roles in the financial services industry through structured programmes offered by FIs. Strengthening Digitalisation and Operational Resilience (USD 35 million).

MAS will set up a new Digital Acceleration Grant (DAG) to support digitalisation in smaller FIs and fintech companies. The DAG will help these firms adopt digital solutions to strengthen operational resilience, process efficiency, risk management and customer service. This will include the adoption of digital tools and upgrading of systems that facilitate business continuity (eg document collaboration solutions and virtual conferencing systems).

The DAG scheme will have two tracks: