The Kyriba Working Capital solution integrated into the MVC value chain platform

The Kyriba Working Capital solution, powered by Kyriba’s Active Liquidity Network, is being fully integrated into the MVC value chain platform. As the COVID-19 pandemic decimates global supply chains, the supply chain finance will help ensure the speedy and efficient distribution of much-needed financial liquidity across the medical supply chains, while reducing the time required for paperwork, administration, and bureaucracy.

MVC’s blockchain enabled platform integrates serialized Track & Trace, IoT sensors, and smart contracts for government compliance and clearances. Kyriba’s integration expands the solution set for MVC with supply chain finance and cross-border payments solutions.

Kyriba's pioneering Active Liquidity Network, a cloud-based liquidity data and connectivity hub, connects internal applications with vital external liquidity sources such as banks, suppliers and trading platforms.