The Government of Indonesia to launch 9 superapps





Following this announcement, nine priority applications are expected to be launched and made available for customers in Indonesia by the third quarter of 2024. The applications were developed in order to make the process of accessing public services (such as digital ID, health care, education, and social assistance) in more secure, easy, and efficient way.

The new launch represents a part of the government’s aim to accelerate its digital development strategy. A new rule was introduced in 2023 as well - Presidential Regulation Number 82, the Acceleration of Digital Transformation and Integration of National Digital Services, released on the 18th of December. This is set to be a key reference for government agencies in designing public service applications. At the same time, the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of Indonesia (Peruri) was appointed to act as the government’s technology agency (GovTech).







More information on the announcement

The region of Indonesia will be enabled to access integrated digital solutions that prioritise data interoperability while being oriented toward meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients. At the same time, the government will focus on the nine priority applications while also cutting down from the 27,000 public service apps that are currently overlapping with one another.

As GovTech, Peruri will be given broad authority in order to collaborate with state-owned enterprises or private company entities. In addition, it will be given the possibility to recruit additional workers, including individuals in the technology field. With its appointment, the integration process of the apps is set to run more quickly and without additional challenges.

The nine applications will cover multiple areas of the industry, such as integrated education services, integrated social assistance solutions, integrated health products, and integrated police services. When it comes to digital public infrastructure, the Government of Indonesia is expected to develop superapps that encompass digital identity, digital financial tools, as well as a national data exchange platform. Furthermore, customers will benefit from an application for public service portal solutions, including national data center infrastructure tools, in addition to an app that provides state employees with administrative products.

Clients will no longer need to bring a physical identity in order to access services, as they will only need to show their digital identity by using their smartphones. Processing documents and registering for healthcare education tools will also become easier and more secure.

Some of the government’s applications will be expanded in order to integrate new services and function as these new superapps as well. At the same time, several other applications have been released and are still in the process of further development.



