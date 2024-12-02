









Improved digital banking solutions in the US

The Freedom Bank searched for a digital banking platform that would improve the user experience for its customers. It chose Apiture’s consumer banking and business banking solutions so that its customers can benefit from modern, fully featured online and mobile solutions with digital support options.

The bank will also leverage Apiture’s digital account opening services to allow its customers to open and fund accounts online in minutes. Additionally, Apiture’s data intelligence is enabling the bank to optimise marketing efforts and have targeted communications with its customers.

The Freedom Bank and Apiture share the common vision of providing modern technology solutions and optimised customer experiences and support. Apiture’s teams ensured a smooth integration for the bank, helping it transform its digital finance service offerings to better meet the needs of its current customer base. The bank also is expected to recruit new digital deposit relationships in the future.

Apiture aims to tailor its support to the Freedom Bank’s unique needs and help it improve as its priorities evolve.





The importance of digitalisation for community banks

90% of US community banks are ready for tech-driven change, but only 20% consider themselves experts in the field, according to a study made by BNY. This highlights some challenges that banks may face in their digitalisation journey. The survey revealed that 40% of banks face challenges in offering competitive loan rates, and over a third would like to better offer high-yield savings or advanced investment options to their customers.

To address these challenges, nearly 30% of community banks in the US indicate that modern tech services should be focused on efficiency and security, with 40% of the correspondents planning to prioritise digital innovation in the future.