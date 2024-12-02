The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) announces technical standards and updates

In the FDX Fall release the reader can find more info about the following topics:

FDX API v4.5 – This latest version of FDX API includes new features that improve account number security via an optional use of tokenized data for payments and improves the data quality for use cases such as lending via expanded account holder information fields.

User Experience (UX) Guidelines v1.0 – This first iteration of the FDX UX Guidelines provide implementers of the FDX API with clear direction for designing permissioning processes for end-users to grant consent to access their financial data.

Personal Financial Management (PFM) Use Case – Developed after months of consultation among FDX members, this first FDX defined use case provides end-users with access to data they need to manage their personal finances while providing data minimization so that only necessary data is shared.

Other discussed topics of the FDX Fall release are: