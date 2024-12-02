The Equals Group chooses TruNarrative for fraud prevention

TruNarrative helps businesses to onboard customers, detect fraud, and identify risk via a single API. Their technology is used to deliver fraud detection and compliance strategies in a range of industries including banking, lending, online gambling, eCommerce, and payment services.

The partnership offers Equals Group access to the TruNarrative solution and its capabilities for KYC (know your customer), KYB (know your business), identity verification, Pep’s (politically exposed persons), and sanctions and ongoing risk monitoring of individual and business customers.

The TruNarrative solution integrates with the Group’s existing tech stack, including their core platform and front-end systems, giving them the ability to make customer acquisition and business risk decisions.

Through the TruNarrative platform, the Equals Group can access a case management system for manual review and referrals.