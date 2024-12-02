The Embedded Finance Market to reach USD 730.5 billion by 2032





Following this announcement, the Embedded Finance industry is expected to develop at a noteworthy CAGR of over 29% up to 2032, from its current market value of more than USD 58 billion to over USD 730.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a study launched by Global Market Insights. The process is also propelled by the escalating demand for secure and integrated financial solutions.

As businesses and customers are increasingly prioritising frictionless transactions, technological advancements are set to provide the foundation for optimised and innovative financial integration. The convergence of these factors is expected to develop a dynamic and secure landscape, as well as foster the expansion of the Embedded Finance Market as an important player in the process of meeting the growing need for convenience and integrated financial solutions across multiple sectors of the industry.

An example took place in 2023, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its plans to integrate conversational payments securely and efficiently into the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This procedure was set to enable both consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and consumer-to-business (C2B) transactions and payments. At the same time, this was expected to optimise financial solutions accessibility and adoption in the region of India, while also focusing on the process of solidifying the overall industry outlook.

The embedded lending segment is set to secure a significant market share by 2032, due to the increasing demand for secure, integrated, and efficient lending services. As businesses and customers prioritise financial simplicity in their overall transactions, embedded lending offers a streamlined approach in order to meet their needs, preferences, and demands. By launching convenience, accessibility, and tailored financial offerings, embedded lending is expected to optimise the Embedded Finance Market outlook, which will reflect a developed reliance on integrated financial solutions in various sectors.

The Embedded Finance industry size from the logistics sector is set to achieve notable developments through 2032, which will be attributed to the sector’s increasing reliance on secure financial integration for operations. The demand for integrated financial services, which will include payment processing and insurance solutions, aligns with the logistics industry’s need for efficiency and security. As logistics companies and firms prioritise digital growth, Embedded Finance solutions will continue to play an important role in streamlining financial procedures. This is expected to contribute to the overall sector’s prominence in the evolving Embedded Finance industry.

In addition, Europe's Embedded Finance market is set to capture an improved CAGR from 2023 to 2032, which will grow the region’s advanced and secure digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of financial technology, and regulatory support. While businesses and customers are increasingly embracing Embedded Finance solutions, Europe is set to emerge as a key contributor to sharpening the market’s trajectory. By combining technological advancement and a receptive market environment, the region of Europe is set to develop in the Embedded Finance industry and drive substantial market share.



