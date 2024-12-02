The EBA collects data on ESG risks to set up a monitoring system

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published the decision on an ad hoc data collection of institutions’ ESG data. The decision will provide competent authorities and the EBA with the necessary data and tools to fulfil monitoring functions and ESG-related mandates by collecting the information that is already available to institutions as part of their pillar 3 disclosure obligations with respect to ESG risks.











This collection will provide competent authorities with data to monitor ESG risks and support the EBA in fulfilling its ESG mandates, including to set up a risk monitoring framework and to contribute to the European Commission’s Strategy for financing the transition to a sustainable economy.

The data gathering is temporary and will be discontinued once a supervisory reporting framework on ESG risks will be in place.





Legal basis and next steps

The Decision EBA/DC/498 has been developed with respect to the EBA tasks set out in Regulation (EU) No 1093/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Banking Authority, in particular Article 29(1) letter (f), Article 32 and Article 35 thereof and amending decision EBA/DC/2020/335 of 5 June 2020 on the European Centralised Infrastructure of Data.

In addition, according to Article 449a of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 (CRR), large institutions which have issued securities that are admitted to trading on a regulated market of any Member State shall disclose information on ESG risks. Article 18a of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 provides for specific uniform disclosure formats and associated instructions for those disclosures.

The first annual submission reference date is set as of 31 December 2023. Competent Authorities will need to submit institutions’ data to the EBA by June 2024. The first semi-annual reference date is 30 June 2024 and data will have to be submitted by 31 December 2024.

The technical package supporting the collection of this ESG ad-hoc collection has been already made available to the public on EBA website in June 2023, as part of reporting framework 3.3.