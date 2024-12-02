The Clearing House releases model agreement to facilitate data sharing

Developed with input from TCH member banks, non-bank financial institutions and fintechs, the Model Agreement is intended to accelerate the legal review process during negotiations and ensure that key data security requirements are understood. The Model Agreement is meant to provide a common foundation of generally accepted terms as a starting point to facilitate data-access agreements between banks and fintechs, reducing the need to negotiate the same terms each time they enter into an agreement.

In addition to addressing key considerations for banks and fintechs, the Model Agreement is aligned with the CFPB’s Consumer Protection Principles: Consumer-Authorized Financial Data Sharing and Aggregation.

