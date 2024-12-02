The CFO Centre selects moneycorp to support businesses navigate foreign exchange

The integrated partnership of the CFO Centre and moneycorp North America will offer foreign exchange and currency risk management solutions to those wanting guidance on how to optimise foreign exchange revenues and global payments throughout the organisation.

moneycorp will service North American businesses with a dedicated customer service team providing personalised service for those on the moneycorp platform and those seeking daily currency market economic trend reporting. The CFO Centre connects businesses across North America with experienced Chief Financial Officers.

moneycorp’s UK headquarters has been a partner with The CFO Centre’s parent company, The FD Centre, since 2015. Liquidity and forecasting will continue to be critical for many businesses across the world, and the CFO’s liquidity plans will be put to the test, according to the official press release. This partnership with The CFO Centre and moneycorp North America will be providing relevant hands-on tools and solutions to move teams across organisations up the curve.