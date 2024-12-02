The Bureau issues ANPR requesting information related to consumer access to financial records

In issuing the ANPR, the Bureau is asking the public how it might most efficiently and effectively develop regulations to implement Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which provides for consumer rights to access financial records.

When consumers use financial products and services, the providers of those products and services generally accumulate data about those consumers and their use of those products and services. Consumer access to these data allow consumers to manage their financial accounts and can enhance consumers’ control of their financial matters. Consumers may realise these benefits by authorising third parties to access these data on their behalf and allowing those third parties to deliver new or improved financial products and services. Use cases for consumer-authorised data include personal financial management, making and receiving payments, assisting consumers with improving savings outcomes, underwriting credit, and many other services.

While consumer access to financial records can enable the development of new consumer financial products, it can also present consumer risks. The Bureau’s ANPR seeks comments and information on costs and benefits of consumer data access; competitive incentives; standard-setting; access scope; consumer control and privacy; and data security and accuracy.

The Bureau is committed to ensuring transparent and deliberate rulemaking processes. All interested parties are encouraged to submit comments on the ANPR. Comments are due within 90 days after the ANPR’s publication in the Federal Register.