The British Business Bank approves new lenders for accreditation under CBILS

Following their approval, each lender will be putting in place the operations required to start lending under the scheme and will confirm shortly the dates from which they will be ready to start receiving CBILS applications from smaller businesses across the UK.

The Bank is reviewing applications from a wide range of lender types – from PRA-regulated banks, to platform lenders, debt funds, invoice finance lenders, asset finance lenders and responsible finance lenders.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, delivered through 40+ British Business Bank accredited lenders, is designed to support the continued provision of finance to UK smaller businesses (SMEs) during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scheme enables lenders to provide facilities of up to GBP 5 million to smaller businesses across the UK who are experiencing lost or deferred revenues, leading to disruptions to their cashflow. Moreover, it supports a wide range of business finance products, including term loans, overdrafts, invoice finance, and asset finance facilities.