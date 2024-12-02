



Throughout this initiative, the modernisation is expected to optimise operational efficiency, as well as improve customer service and support Bhutan’s broader digital ecosystem.

In addition, both financial services will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Bank of Bhutan x TCS collaboration

The new platform was developed in order to allow the bank to integrate efficiently and securely with Bhutan’s public digital services while introducing advanced features like automated processes for customer deposits, loan management, trade finance, and retail banking. In addition, the upgraded platform is set to deliver the needed technological infrastructure to support Bhutan’s national digital currency initiatives, while also focusing on designing a scalable and future-ready banking environment.

This development extends the bank’s strategic deal with TCS, as the latter’s API capabilities will enable the Bank of Bhutan to integrate third-party applications, ensuring compliance with local regulations and enabling the rollout of AI-driven processes for greater efficiency.

The partnership also highlights the growing emphasis on digital transformation within Bhutan’s banking sector as FIs strive to meet evolving client needs and support national digitalisation goals. At the same time, the collaboration aligns with the bank’s commitment to provide innovation and digital transformation, as the transition is expected to position the Bank of Bhutan for future growth by enabling faster delivery of financial products and services.



