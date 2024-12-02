OneWelcome’s digital identity lifecycle management capabilities will complement Thales’s existing Identity services (secure credential enrollment, issuance and management, Know Your Customer etc).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, OneWelcome provides cloud-based customer identity and access management for highly regulated industries, helping them to securely connect customers as well as business partners to their online services. Thales plans to use this regional expertise to address the global need for enhanced identity and data privacy management.

One of OneWelcome’s expertise is to grant users a greater control of their information and data, across any platform or application as it helps manage their passwords and consent preferences.