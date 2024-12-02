Thailandese bank to use Ripple rails for new instant payments app

SCB is a long time Ripple partner and launched a Ripple-powered cross-border payments app called ‘SCB Easy’ back in January 2020. Now, the bank is once again tapping Ripple for a new app that allows tourists to use QR codes to pay for goods and services in Thailand.

SBC is using Ripple’s payment messaging system, which is designed to be a faster alternative to SWIFT. So far, the bank has not utilised Ripple’s cross-border payment solution, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which is based on the crypto asset XRP to move money across borders.