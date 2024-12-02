Thai national telecom regulator launches mobile-banking app

The voluntary fingerprint measure is aimed at preventing fraudulent mobile banking activities that are hampering the industrys growth.

Mobile operators will keep records of their customers fingerprints on their computer servers, which are connected to the NBTCs main server.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of NBTC said the regulator is forcing all mobile operators to practise stricter security measures regarding new SIM card requests to prevent identity fraud and protect customers personal information.

He also urges all mobile banking consumers to register their fingerprints with the fingerprint verification application at their mobile operators authorised service shops when registration is available.

In 2015, the NBTC introduced regulatory controls on prepaid SIM cards, asking operators to register new prepaid mobile phone subscribers to regulate the market.