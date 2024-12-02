TGC, Goldman Sachs join forces for cybersecurity

In a first for TCG, the organisation will now expand its focus to include the fast-moving innovation of fintech. With mobile transactions projected to grow by 121 percent over 2021, this is becoming a new area of concern for security experts.

Goldman Sachs is a player within the industry. By joining TCG, they will play a role in defining and shaping the security measures needed specifically for the banking financial services sector. Having joined TCG, they intend to work closely with other experts on developing protections for fintechs.

Representatives of Goldman Sachs say that the biggest challenges they have at the moment when it comes to securing the financial services industry are the legacy systems at play and the lack of communication on how enterprises can adopt new technologies in a manner that is protected against an attack.