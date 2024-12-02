Texas Surplus Lines Stamping Office to accept ACH payments in 2018

Invoices may be paid via ACH by users who have an SLTX online filing system account. Users are not required to file surplus lines policies electronically, but must have user credentials. To obtain access to the online filing system, users must contact the SLTX Tech Support team to register for the system or to be added to an existing account

Once logged in, a “Pay now” button will be visible, which will lead users to an invoice screen through which payments may be made using the ACH system.

Those who do not wish to submit payments through the ACH system may settle invoices by check or credit card (subject to a fee).