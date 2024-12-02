



Through this partnership, Texas Security Bank intends to simplify its operations, optimise the customer experience, and support expansion across its banking channels. The collaboration focuses on ensuring that Texas Security Bank meets its customers’ needs, demands, and preferences while also maintaining a high level of service.











Optimising the customer experience

By leveraging ATTUNE’s All-In-One Digital Origination platform, Texas Security Bank is set to be able to offer simplified and efficient onboarding for business customers and end-to-end mortgage origination, enabling them to open accounts and obtain loans more conveniently. At the same time, through this alliance, Texas Security Bank plans to improve its ability to serve clients across all channels, including online and mobile platforms as well as in-branch experiences. ATTUNE’s business deposit origination enables businesses, regardless of size, to open deposit accounts, with the solution ensuring accelerated approvals and equipping borrowers with an augmented end-to-end experience.

Furthermore, integrating ATTUNE with its core banking system can enable Texas Security Bank to automate over 90% of key processes, including compliance checks, product service ordering, funding, and core system updates. This minimises manual tasks and improves operational efficiency while ensuring an augmented onboarding experience for customers. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from ATTUNE underlined that, as part of this agreement, their company plans to support Texas Security Bank in expanding deposits, simplifying lending processes, and offering upgraded service to its customers.





ATTUNE’s offering

As a financial technology company, ATTUNE provides an all-in-one digital origination platform that supports banks and credit unions in improving onboarding, lending, and real-time cross-selling. The company allows financial institutions to scale deposits and loans by optimising the digital experience and originating multiple products into a single workflow.