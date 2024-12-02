



Through this move, Tether highlights its continued commitment to supporting financial inclusion and solidifying resilient digital payment channels in emerging markets. Operating across Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico, Orionx integrates crypto into both B2B and retail systems, focusing on facilitating cost-efficient financial tools.











How will Tether’s investment support Orionx?

Tether’s investment in Orionx, which finalises the latter’s Series A funding round, is set to allow the company to improve its regional operations, optimise its technological capabilities, and expand stablecoin-enabled infrastructure for remittances, payment collection, and treasury services across Latin America.

Furthermore, Tether’s decision underlines a strategic effort to tackle the current challenges the region faces, including the high proportion of unbanked adults, the devaluation of local currencies, rising inflation, and escalating public debt, which has prompted many individuals to turn to stablecoins. With the company’s Remittances as a Service platform, businesses can provide their customers with near-instant, cost-effective cross-border payments, while its infrastructure delivers simplified transaction processing, local fiat on and off-ramps, and augmented onboarding. By allowing institutions and merchants to settle with stablecoins, Orionx aims to provide real-life use cases for users, and Tether is supporting advance that impact.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to equipping individuals and businesses with alternatives to traditional banking systems that meet their needs through self-custodial, dollar-pegged digital assets. Additionally, as stablecoins are more integrated in daily financial interactions across LATAM, Tether aims to serve the demands of the industry while making financial services more inclusive and supporting development.





