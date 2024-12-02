Tesorio raises USD 17 mln





The round includes participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group, First Round Capital, Floodgate, FundersClub, Hillsven, Mango Capital, and Xplorer Capital, plus new investors Susan and Anne Wojcicki and Carao Ventures.

Tesorio's platform includes collections automation, a collections dashboard, customisable dunning, dynamic workspace functionality, and streamlined payments.

Product launch

Tesorio is also announcing two new products called A/R Forecast and Cash Application. A/R Forecast predicts, plans, and reports on A/R cash inflows. Cash Application enables teams to streamline recording of payments and invoice clearing so they can better focus on strategic accounts.