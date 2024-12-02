Tesco Bank integrates Face ID into its mobile banking app

The mobile app provides a wide range of features for customers to manage their finances. Users can have access to the mobile app using technology such as Touch ID and Face ID. Traditional methods, such as passcodes and online banking login information, are also available.

The app also enables users to check their bank balance, and provides an unauthorised overdraft alert to enable current account holders to avoid paying fees. Moreover, users can manage their credit card repayments and have access to a card scanning feature to add new card details with a photograph.

The feature is available to iPhone X customers, who can access the Face ID feature by enabling it on their device.