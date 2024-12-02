TerraPay and UBA expand cross-border money transfer alliance

At present, the real-time remittance service is live for UBA in Ghana, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cote d’ivoire and Sierra Leone.

The service will now be extended to the bank’s units in 15 other countries in Africa, including Liberia, Congo and Uganda.

TerraPay received a licence from the Bank of Uganda in 2017 to enable cross-border money transfers to mobile wallets. In addition, the company secured similar approvals in Kenya and Tanzania.

Apart from additional African markets, TerraPay has a licence in the UK for cross-border remittances to mobile wallets.