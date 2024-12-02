Tennant selects Invoiceware to automate Mexicos tax reporting requirements

Tennant Company has turned to Invoiceware to facilitate the implementation processes necessary to effectively comply with Mexico’s new electronic accounting requirements taking effect in September 2015.

Mexico’s latest requirement under eContabilidad legislation requires multinational companies operating in Mexico to begin submitting journal entry (Polizas) reports on September 3, 2015. These reports must match supporting XML electronic invoices or companies will risk being audited, facing fines up to USD 3,000 per invoice for any inaccuracy.

Companies currently sending and receiving CFDI electronic invoices should expect to follow these eContabilidad requirements in order to remain compliant and avoid being audited.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens. Invoiceware International provides a Latin America business-to-governement network focused on the challenges facing multinational companies.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has entered a strategic alliance with printer maker Lexmark to enable multinational companies to optimize accounts payable workflows and facilitate financial compliance throughout Latin America.