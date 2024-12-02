Tempo France partners with DECTA





Following this strategic deal, DECTA is set to improve the process of modernising the company’s digital systems while leveraging a cloud-based solution. The service is set to be customised in order to meet the needs and preferences of Tempo France, as well as to have a personalised system for its functional activity.

The technical package is going to cover a circle of automated IT products that will range from digital onboarding and client management solutions to transaction processing, financial reporting, as well as accounting feeds. Furthermore, it will interface with a series of external elements of other payment and financial companies and institutions, including crypto exchanges, banks, financial institutions, and digital payment platforms.

The implementation of the solutions provided by DECTA aims to offer a customised, secure, and fully automated workflow for Tempo France. Moreover, it is also set to enable the payment company to handle more users and to manage a greater transaction volume with faster overall execution rates, within an environment that is auditable, secure, and efficient.









Tempo France’s strategy of development

International payment system that offers its customers and users a secure range of modern payment capabilities and methods, Tempo France had a couple of partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different areas around the world.

The company announced its plan to supply the local Philippine market with a complete business service from the EU region to the Philippines. The company signed an agreement with Cebuana Lhuillier in order to offer the latter a complete white-label package of tools. With this partnership, Cebuana was given the possibility to conduct money transfers from the EU to the Philippines under its own brand name and identity.

The package encompassed a wide spectrum of tools, such as branded mobile applications, financial settlements, IT solutions, as well as legal coverage within the European Union. Furthermore, it included all aspects of security (such as Know Your Customers and Asset/Liability Management), aiming to meet the needs and preferences of clients while remaining compliant with the requirements and requests of the industry.

Earlier in May 2023, Tempo France partnered with Canada-based Advanced Payment Solutions and Armenotech in order to develop an ecosystem based on the Stellar blockchain. Following this announcement, the companies focused on giving businesses and firms the possibility to fulfill new strategic goals, such as projects that aimed to bridge traditional finance or digital finance.

Tempo France and Armenotech first partnered in January 2023 to optimise Stellar blockchain integration in the global sector, and to improve various business ventures, such as leading new product launches in the payment market and joint participation in international remittance goals and projects.



