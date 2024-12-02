Templagy raises USD 60 mln for its B2B SaaS platform





All previous investors also participated, including Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital, and Damgaard Company. Templafy has now raised a total of USD 125 million.

Templafy aims to solve the problem of disconnected content, which mean that when company content isn’t integrated to the applications where employees work, organisations experience disconnected content which can cause damaging issues including loss of compliance, a drag on efficiency and ultimately a negative impact on business performance.