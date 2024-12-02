Temenos updates Open Banking offering

Temenos Infinity Distribution Services solve problems for banks such as deployment and cost of operation. These API-driven capabilities can be rolled out one by one in any sequence as microservices across single, multi-channel or omnichannel depending on banks’ strategy and priorities reducing operational risk. Temenos Experience APIs expose all these capabilities for consumption into Temenos Infinity apps or bank’s own apps.

The update also handles scalability and availability with Temenos Infinity. The tool is built on cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology that enables banks to reduce their total cost of ownership through elastic cloud scalability, distributed database technology and multi-cloud resilience, all underpinned by the benefits of vendor and platform independence.

Another innovation for Temenos Infinity is the separation of applications from the API-driven distribution services. This gives each bank the ability to consume Temenos Infinity products at their desired level. Temenos now offers originations and onboarding, marketing catalogue, real time engagement for marketing, multi-party services, holdings and arrangements services, payment initiation, and funds authorisation services.