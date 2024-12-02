Temenos to accelerate digital transformation for ATIB

The bank will make use of the supplier’s cloud-native and cloud-agnostic banking platform for the launch of its digital products for retail and corporate banking along with improving the customer experience.





ATIB is replacing its core banking system and accelerating digital transformation with this technology adoption. The supplier’s software is expected to increase the bank’s operational efficiencies and improve ATIB’s cost/income ratio, and support the bank’s growth.





The supplier’s Model Bank and Islamic Banking solution are foreseen to reduce the time taken to deploy the new digital banking platform for ATIB. Its model bank approach is expected to provide preconfigured country-specific functionality to help ATIB meet regulatory requirements and business practices.







