Temenos, Syncordis selected by Santander International to launch digital banking platform

Syncordis will help Santander International, which has branches in Jersey and the Isle of Man, to transform its banking, savings, and mortgage products IT infrastructure from an on-premise solution to cloud-native Temenos SaaS. This will enable Santander International to benefit from the security, resilience, and elastic scalability of the Microsoft Azure cloud. Moving to the Temenos cloud-native and API-first digital banking platform with pre-configured banking and mortgages functionality will enable the bank to build and launch products faster and deliver enhanced digital experiences with streamlined customer journeys.

Syncordis has been selected as the system integrator and implementation partner to lead the core banking implementation and modernization project with a new digital banking eco-system. Adopting an agile implementation approach to complete the project delivery in the shortest timeframe, the bank’s customers will benefit from a smooth transition to Temenos’ next generation digital banking solution.