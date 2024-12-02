



The transaction, valued at approximately USD 400 million, includes an earnout component. The Multifonds executive management team will also invest alongside Montagu as part of the deal.











Multifonds is a global provider of fund administration software, offering solutions that support all asset classes across multiple jurisdictions. The platform is used by top-tier fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds to improve operational efficiency while minimising risk.





Montagu’s expansion in fund administration technology

Montagu Private Equity, an investor in fund administration technology, plans to collaborate with the Multifonds executive team to ensure continuity of service for its clients. The private equity firm aims to leverage its expertise and resources to further develop Multifonds’ capabilities in the financial services sector. Temenos will assist both Montagu and Multifonds in facilitating a smooth transition following the acquisition.

The sale of Multifonds marks a strategic shift for Temenos as it refines its product portfolio to drive above-market growth. The move aligns with the company’s operational plan, which focuses on different growth levers:

Improving modular core banking solutions.

Accelerating the development of adjacent point solutions.

By divesting Multifonds, Temenos aims to simplify its offerings and concentrate on its core banking software solutions.





Transaction timeline and financial impact

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, with finalisation expected in the second quarter of 2025. Temenos will provide further details on the financial implications of the sale as part of its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings announcement, scheduled for February 18, 2025, after market close.

This divestment is expected to support Temenos’ long-term growth strategy, allowing it to focus on innovation and expansion within the core banking sector while ensuring continued service excellence for Multifonds clients under Montagu’s ownership.

The USD 400 million valuation of Multifonds aligns with recent fintech M&A trends, where fund administration and financial infrastructure firms have attracted significant investor interest.

For Temenos, the divestment provides a financial boost that could be directed toward accelerating its strategic priorities, including potential acquisitions, increased investment in R&D, or debt reduction. As of Q3 2024, Temenos reported a net debt of approximately USD 900 million, making debt reduction a possible use of proceeds. However, the company has also emphasized cloud and AI-driven banking solutions as key growth areas, suggesting that reinvestment in these segments could be a priority. More broadly, the deal reflects the ongoing consolidation in the fintech sector, where firms are optimising their portfolios to focus on high-growth segments. The trend is particularly evident in fund administration technology, as private equity firms seek to capitalise on increasing regulatory complexity and the shift toward digital-first financial infrastructure.