



As part of their newly forged collaboration, Temenos and NVIDIA intend to offer high-performance, on-premises Temenos GenAI, developed with the NVIDIA AI platform, to financial institutions, allowing them to leverage data as real-time insights while also maintaining control over their information. In addition, banks are set to be able to provide more tailored, customer-centric experiences through efficiently processing unstructured data on-site with Temenos’ GenAI built with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.











The partnership comes shortly after Temenos introduced a new SaaS enterprise service focused on simplifying cross-border payments for Payment Service Providers (PSPs). The service was created to support banks, electronic money institutions (EMIs), and fintech companies in launching and minimising the cost of international payment services. Known as Temenos Cross Border Enterprise Service, the solution was designed to meet the needs of organisations either managing or planning to manage cross-border payment flows.





Temenos’ GenAI tool

Through this move, Temenos is set to deploy its own GenAI on-premises on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, offering banks scaled speed and precision in bringing AI-driven services to their customers. The solution is performed leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices, which are part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, providing augmented AI inference throughput and latency, and facilitated deployment, scaling, monitoring, and management of AI models. Thus, Temenos’ GenAI tools focus on equipping banks with the flexibility to scale their AI features and meet customer demands, needs, and preferences, while assisting more compliant and secure banking.

Furthermore, the partnership underlines Temenos’ commitment to delivering responsible AI as part of its offering, enabling banks to benefit from the capabilities of data and ensuring privacy and control. In addition, explainable AI is integrated into several areas within Temenos solutions, including credit scoring, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), payment exceptions, customer engagement, and cross-selling. Also, the tools are set to run on NVIDIA’s verified deployment architecture, allowing them to be distributed and deployed by the latter’s network of partners.