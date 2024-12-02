Temenos partners with Eurobank Cyprus





Following this announcement, the initiative will further strengthen the financial institution’s customer services and overall competitive position as the primary bank of choice across international, corporate, affluent, and wealth management segments.

In addition, both Temenos and Eurobank Cyprus will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.







More information on the announcement

The program is expected to provide Eurobank Cyprus with the possibility to access an agile, secure, and efficient banking platform, while also forming a group-wide IT technology for other subsidiaries in the Eurobank Group. This process involved replacing 85% of the bank’s IT landscape and included Temenos Core and Digital (formerly Infinity), as well as the Wealth Management, Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM), Analytics, and Payments features.

In addition, through the use of this program, Eurobank Cyprus will have the possibility to modernise completely its front-to-bank operations, centralising operations such as payments and wealth management bank office, as well as moving several transactional activities to digital channels for user self-service. The scope of the change is set to impact the entire bank’s customer base, including business partners and individual clients served by its Corporate, Affluent, International, and Private Banking divisions.

The financial institution will have the possibility to advance its long-term business strategy of expanding its solutions in addition to ESG-compliant banking, as well as advancing sustainability through paperless and secure banking operations. The new Temenos platform will provide the bank with business agility in order to achieve its goals, while also opening the roadmap for further expansion, improvements, and developments. Furthermore, Eurobank Cyprus will continue to focus on delivering improved customer experience across all segments, as well as accelerate its growth process in a sustainable way.