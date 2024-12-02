Temenos partners with Bahwan CyberTek





Following this announcement, BCT is set to develop further and market Temenos Country Model Banks, providing enhanced and secure local functionality and service capability for financial institutions in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Temenos Country Model Banks will offer a faster go-live experience, while also reducing costs and risk through pre-configured banking functionality and country-specific localisation. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More on the Temenos x Bahwan CyberTek partnership

Throughout this agreement, BCT will accelerate its development process, while also marketing Temenos Country Model Banks and using optimised cloud-native technology and a secure extensibility framework. At the same time, Bahwan CyberTek will become the Temenos preferred upgrade partner for banks in the region of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Temenos will be enabled to scale this advantage in order to further develop and build new model banks compatible with its composable suite of solutions and SaaS offerings. In addition, BCT will support Temenos clients’ modernisation programs, while also investing in developing localised functionability to further improve the Temenos Model Banks for FIs in the seven countries.

By using the expertise, resources, and suite of services of both companies, the collaboration is expected to enable financial institutions in these markets to deliver customer-centric banking experiences, with optimised agility and speed to market, while also reducing costs and fraud.



