Expanding into the US, Temenos aims to recruit approximately 200 tech and product developers at its new hub, delivering research and development for US-specific banking solutions driven by new technologies such as GenAI.

This space is designed for hands-on collaboration, allowing Temenos, its clients, and its partners to cooperate in developing real-world banking solutions. Financial institutions visiting the hub will gain access to new technology and work alongside Temenos experts to shape their offerings.











Innovation hub for banking technology in Florida

This investment is in line with Temenos’ commitment to the US market, further funding its product, expanding its go-to-market capabilities, and scaling through partnerships. The banking technology provider is focused on growth, investing about 20% of revenues from the hub into R&D and aiming to collaborate closely with its clients and partners to solve industry challenges.

Temenos partners with the Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) to facilitate the opening of the innovation hub. As a fast-growing space in the US, Orlando is becoming a technology centre with tech job growth projection at 27% by 2030, according to Temenos. The area benefits from the presence of The University of Central Florida (UCF), and several STEM-focused institutions. This will help the company build stronger relationships with the tech community in the state, access talents, and leverage incentives such as grants.

With its infrastructure, workforce, and expanding tech ecosystem, Central Florida is a key location for tech companies looking to grow, according to representatives from OEP. The organisation welcomes Temenos to the area and aims to support its expansion by connecting the company to important resources, as the investment in its innovation hub will create jobs and call attention to the region.