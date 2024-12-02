Temenos makes Temenos Transact available on IBM Cloud

Temenos Transact provides a modernisation path for banks to adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of technologies. The cloud-native banking platform uses Explainable AI and machine learning to offer corporate and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury functionality to financial services institutions across the retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments sectors.

By onboarding to IBM Cloud, Temenos will use IBM’s security capabilities, including confidential computing technology and ‘Keep Your Own Key’ encryption. Delivered via IBM Hyper Protect Services and backed by security certification, these capabilities help financial institutions retain control of their data.

Temenos intends to join an ecosystem of partners supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services and will onboard its offerings to the platform. IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help financial services institutions address the industry’s compliance, security and resiliency requirements while supporting business transformation and innovation. The ecosystem aims to help financial institutions transact with technology vendors that have met the platform’s requirements.