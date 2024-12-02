Temenos launches Temenos Banking Cloud

This combines the industry’s most complete banking services, covering all segments and all geographies, with a Sandbox for fast innovation and the Temenos MarketPlace for fintech collaboration, all powered by a new AI-enabled engine to drive banks’ business growth and accelerate time to market. With Temenos Banking Cloud, banks now have the power to self-provision always-on banking services and scale instantly and securely while reducing the cost of operations to 10% of legacy systems.

The Temenos Banking Cloud is for both digital-first banks that want to launch in weeks as well as large or complex banks that want to acquire distinct capabilities, launch products fast, and progressively migrate customer bases that are serviced by legacy systems. The Temenos Banking Cloud gives banks the freedom to innovate faster, move from a CapEx to an OpEx model and benefit from a lower total cost of ownership.