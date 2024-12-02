Temenos launches real-time SaaS data platform for core banking

Temenos Transact Data Hub delivers multiple essential data capabilities that are critical to modern banks leveraging the power of the data held within the core banking platform.

With Temenos Transact Data Hub, banks now have an embedded data platform within Temenos Transact that provides them performant access to data.

Temenos Transact Data Hub enables banks to meet strategic goals for data availability, data quality, and data governance. For instance, using Temenos Transact Data Hub, a bank can stream and transform real-time transactional data into a cloud based data stores. This optimised data can be the foundation for digital banking APIs, which enable a many digital banking applications – from budget and money planners to context–aware notifications and predictive banking with Netflix style recommendations.

Temenos Transact Data Hub supports deployment on major cloud platforms and leverages many database platforms including Azure SQL, SQL Server, Postgres, Oracle, NuoDB, and others. Temenos Transact Data Hub is also available via SaaS from the Temenos cloud.