Temenos launches marketplace for fintech solutions

Temenos wants to offer pre-integrated and certified solutions for use in the Temenos Banking Cloud on the online portal. The marketplace called Temenos Exchange is intended to serve banks to develop digital financial services while saving development costs, as the company announces. This should enable banks to obtain certified solutions for use in the Temenos Banking Cloud.

The marketplace should support fintechs and software developers in developing and marketing new solutions for banks. Temenos also offers support in the form of a developer program called Scale, which offers an API portal, developer tools, sandboxes as well as advice and support for fintechs in the early phase, for example for testing proof of concept. According to a Temenos representative, approximately 50 fintechs would currently be taking part in the marketplace and the company expects to gain 150 more fintech partners in years following 2021.