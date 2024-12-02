Temenos launches LEAP





Following this announcement, the new product is expected to allow Temenos customers and users to transfer to the latest Temenos platform, aiming to accelerate their overall process to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). By combining Temenos’ banking platform with proven transformation procedures, as well as its experience services teams and a select group of specialised collaborators, LEAP was developed in order to provide banks and financial institutions with a fast, low-risk, and efficient route to a modern cloud-native architecture to future-proof their businesses.

The artificial intelligence (AI) will be leveraged in order to accelerate traditionally manual and complex areas of migration and testing processing.







More information on the product launch

LEAP will provide Temenos core banking clients with the opportunity to modernise by moving to the new, advanced, API-driven, cloud-native architecture. By offering access to the latest technology platform from Temenos with improved banking capabilities, LEAP will allow customers to launch quickly more personalised products to their clients and optimise user engagement.

The new banking capabilities will provide customers with the possibility of developing new products, with a focus on product design, launch, servicing, and retirement, in addition to Temenos Payments Hub. This will offer them the opportunity to add new payment rails and adopt a 24 x 7 x 365 STP approach. Temenos’ cloud-native platform will continue to offer optimised connectivity and extensibility, elastic scalability, inbuilt security at all layers, as well as embedded testing, and Development Security and Operations capabilities. At the same time, it will provide banks access to the large Temenos Exchange ecosystem of collaborators, and an easier and customisable user experience.

Temenos LEAP will enable banks to modernise in a fast manner leveraging the power of AI, as well as ready-to-use solution packages, alongside extensive training enabled by the Temenos Learning Community (TLC). With the use of LEAP, customers will be allowed to access the commercial benefits of faster time-to-value, increased product agility, as well as reduced operational costs by removing old solutions and using a more efficient platform. Banks and financial institutions will also be able to easily keep their technology up-to-date in the future, gaining immediate benefit from Temenos’ ongoing investment within the platform.

Once they include the new architecture, banks will be ready to move to the cloud or Software-as-a-Service deployment models, when requested. Financial institutions will benefit from business agility and quicker time to value, whenever they choose to run on a public or private cloud or opt for a hybrid approach.



