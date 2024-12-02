Temenos launches Gen AI Copilot for banks to deliver optimised products faster





Following this announcement, Temenos Product Manager Copilot was developed as a Gen AI assistant that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service while being embedded within the Temenos Retail core banking solution as well.

The service is set to provide a simple, conversational way for product, IT, and Customer Service managers to explore the full breadth of Temenos’ core banking functionality and data insights. This process is expected to optimise the manner in which banks design and launch retail products faster, easier, and make them more relevant to their customers. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Temenos’ Gen AI Copilot product launch

According to the official press release, Temenos Product Manager Copilot will be offered as part of Temenos’ retail accounts, optimised and enterprise product offerings. By using this solution, product managers can leverage either the built-in user agents or interact through familiar channels like Microsoft Teams for building, testing, and launching new tools. At the same time, this Gen AI solution is set to allow them to quickly and securely gain business insights without having to write complicated queries from their core banking data, as well as drive strategic decisions.

In addition, integrating Azure OpenAI Service will enable Temenos Product Manager Copilot to surface insights from the bank’s core data, documentation, and regulatory landscape. The solution was developed as a flexible platform by design to allow easy integrations with new AI agents based on bank-specific data sources, as well as existing AI agents already in use. Azure OpenAI Service provides enterprise-class availability, scaling, security, and confidentiality for customer data as well.