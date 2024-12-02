Temenos launches ESG Investing-as-a-Service

Running on Temenos Banking Cloud, any cloud or on-premise, the service accelerates time-to-market for ESG compliant products and reporting while reducing the cost of development. The solution combines Temenos front office, market data management and digital capabilities, including powerful filtering, scoring and modeling techniques, with external data feeds from multiple providers to deliver a complete end-to-end service.

Using the Temenos ESG Investing service, banks can create investment products and power sophisticated digital experiences that allow investors to choose meaningful investments and build a portfolio around their values. The solution provides pre-integration to third-party data vendors with easy-to-understand ratings to evaluate hundreds of ESG factors.

ESG investing, also called sustainable, socially responsible, or impact investing, is a way of investing in companies based on their commitment to one or more ESG factors. These include environmental factors such as carbon footprint and water usage, social factors such as diversity and gender equality, and governance factors such as executive compensation.