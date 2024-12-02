Temenos launches Enterprise Pricing solution for banks

Temenos Enterprise Pricing can be deployed on Temenos Transact or on any third-party core, helping larger banks burdened with complex, siloed legacy systems gain faster time to value as they start their modernisation programme. The powerful, enterprise-wide pricing engine supports hyper-personalisation of products and services, and accelerates time to market for all products, increasing the bank’s profitability.

Larger banks are typically operating on large legacy technology stacks often with multiple core capabilities and disparate systems or product silos. These banks are struggling to compete with fintechs and neobanks, whose agility allows them to rapidly launch differentiated products and attract new customers. Developing and taking-to-market new products and pricing bundles across geographies, business lines, and multiple core banking systems requires a transformation programme that banks cannot solve in-house.

With Temenos Enterprise Pricing banks can deliver innovative products and pricing bundles with competitive pricing based on the customers’ or entire households’ relationships with the bank and their behaviours to provide tailored rewards and promotions.