Temenos introduces Temenos Infinity Micro Apps





Delivered as SaaS or on premise, Temenos Infinity Micro Apps focus on a single use case and encapsulate its functionality. This makes it easier to add, remove, and configure the modules that make up Temenos Infinity, allowing banks to capitalise on the trend towards banking experiences targeted to specific demographics such as families, students, or gig economy workers.

With Temenos Infinity Micro Apps, banks can provide a consistent experience across channels and personalise what customers see when visiting their online or mobile channels. A customer that holds both business and retail accounts, for example, could see everything in one place and could also move between business and retail banking within their app.