Temenos introduces new framework





Temenos has advanced its technology architecture and banking capabilities to deliver open and secure cloud-native platform for composing, extending, or deploying banking capabilities at scale. New pre-composed banking services on the Temenos Banking Cloud can be consumed from a self-service portal, easily configured, extended, or deployed anywhere. Composed Temenos Banking Services consist of pre-configured and pre-assembled Temenos Banking Capabilities plus optional integrated third-party solutions from the Temenos Exchange.

Temenos' new extensibility framework enables banks or BaaS providers to explore additional banking services and capabilities, configure or even extend their functionality, and use the extended catalog of country model banks currently available to accelerate time to value and ensure local compliance. Temenos' partners can also make use of this feature to write country-specific extensions to Temenos Banking Services without touching their core functionality.

The platform also includes Temenos' Explainable AI (XAI) and Data service domains.

New Temenos Banking Services include Buy Now, Pay Later, challenger bank, retail lending, payment fraud mitigation, KYC Customer Risk Assessment and in the near future digital mortgages and demand deposits accounts.