Temenos expands its partnership with Microsoft





Temenos is collaborating with Microsoft to develop financial services offerings in the cloud to drive scalability, operational efficiency, and innovation. The Temenos Banking Cloud is hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Furthermore, Temenos will collaborate with Microsoft on Green Cloud initiatives to help banks see a reduction in their carbon footprint and support them in achieving their ESG goals. Research commissioned by Microsoft estimates businesses using their infrastructure are up to 93% more energy-efficient and can result in up to 98% lower carbon emissions than operating their own datacenter.

According to a recent Economist Intelligence Unit report, the take-up of SaaS and cloud infrastructure has accelerated since the start of the pandemic, as banks seize an opportunity to cut costs and ramp up their digital transformation projects.