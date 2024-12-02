Temenos, Dynatrace to boost banking experiences for customers

With Dynatrace, Temenos gains automatic and intelligent observability across the hybrid, multicloud ecosystem that underpins its SaaS offering, which includes a combination of Microsoft Azure, AWS, and on-premises solutions.

Dynatrace is helping to transform the way Temenos’ IT team works, enabling them to deliver new services and support digital experiences for their customers in the financial services industry. The Dynatrace AI engine, Davis, automatically identifies any anomalies that arise, providing root-cause determination, and prioritising answers based on business impact.