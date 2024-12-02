Temenos collaborates with MAS

















Through this collaboration, Temenos and MAS aim to cooperate on technology solutions, explore data integration, and encourage product development to advance sustainable finance. Temenos is one of the first core banking software providers to work on Gprnt, with the platform intending to support financial institutions’ balance sheet decarbonisation, ESG risk management, and regulatory compliance demands.Being part of MAS’ Project Greenprint, Gprnt’s objective is to address the financial sector and real economy’s requirements in collecting and accessing trusted climate and sustainability-related data. By working with Temenos, MAS can integrate Know Your Customer (KYC) which adds EGS data from verifiable sources through the platform and introduces it directly into a bank’s client onboarding. Moreover, enhanced data analytics incorporate additional ESG metrics for a bank’s loan origination system flow, creating targets for pipeline loans that provide embedded elements of sustainability.

Temenos – MAS partnership objectives

According to Temenos’ officials, the company integrated ESG into its operations and product offerings, offering banks the technology required to support them in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Temenos aims to help Gprnt explore opportunities that can mobilise capital, monitor sustainability commitments, and measure impact. Representatives from MAS stated that technology is an important element for financial institutions to decrease the difficulties of green transition and achieve their net-zero targets. Considering Temenos’ knowledge in developing banking platforms, MAS aims to cooperate on initiatives to enable the financial sector’s rising need for improved sustainable finance solutions.



Temenos Banking Cloud, the company’s SaaS offering, intends to support banks minimise energy use and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, with the company continuing to improve the efficiency of its code to reduce its environmental impact. Other capabilities include Temenos Carbon Calculator, which offers clients CO2 emissions insights, and Temenos EGS Investing, which supports banks in meeting reporting standards and allow customers to decide investments based on their own values.





Temenos’ recent developments and collaborations