Temenos announces Infinity Digital for Salesforce

This solution integrates Salesforce Financial Services Cloud with Temenos’ digital banking platform, giving customer-facing teams in banks a view of their customers surfacing both customer engagement and transactional banking data across all channels and transactional systems.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce offers banks synchronisation between Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and the bank’s core banking systems. It helps banks achieve higher efficiency and streamlining of servicing, onboarding, and origination processes with better personalisation and greater customer experience.

The banking industry has fundamentally changed in recent years; business models are reshaped, as customers demand higher personalisation of services regardless of their chosen method of interaction. Banks need visibility of customer behaviour and transactional footprint across touchpoints in an omnichannel way and an approach to delivering improved customer journeys.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce enables banks to serve their customers reportedly better with tailored offers. Banks can now integrate digital and assisted channels with their transactional system and create a unified platform across marketing, sales, servicing, and origination functions to give client-facing teams – from branch and contact centre staff to relationship managers and chat operators – a view of customer interactions.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce offers out-of-the box synchronisation between Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and the bank’s core banking system, be it either Temenos or other third-party system. The solution is now available for retail banking, and more capabilities are planned in the future to cover business banking and wealth management.